Sabres' C.J. Smith: Out for a month or more
Smith, AHL Rochester's leading scorer, suffered a lower-body injury and will be out at least a month, Amy Moritz of The Buffalo News reports.
Smith had been opening eyes in his first pro season, leading the Americans in points with 39 and landing a spot on the AHL All-Star squad. Smith wasn't even drafted, instead signing with the Sabres as a college free agent out of the University of Massachusetts Lowell in March of 2017. He should get a fair shake to make the Sabres next season, but for now he'll just hope to get healthy in time for his AHL team to make a playoff run.
