Smith will miss 4-6 weeks after suffering a lower-body injury last weekend with AHL Rochester, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Bad timing for Smith, as he's one of the first guys on the call-up list and the parent club just lost Vladimir Sobotka with a knee injury, meaning Smith could have been given a shot when the Sabres return from Sweden. Instead, he'll work to get right by mid-December and try to earn that call later in the season. Smith played in 11 games for Buffalo last season, registering two points.