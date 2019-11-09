Sabres' C.J. Smith: Out roughly a month
Smith will miss 4-6 weeks after suffering a lower-body injury last weekend with AHL Rochester, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Bad timing for Smith, as he's one of the first guys on the call-up list and the parent club just lost Vladimir Sobotka with a knee injury, meaning Smith could have been given a shot when the Sabres return from Sweden. Instead, he'll work to get right by mid-December and try to earn that call later in the season. Smith played in 11 games for Buffalo last season, registering two points.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.