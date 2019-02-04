Sabres' C.J. Smith: Promoted from minors
Smith was recalled from AHL Rochester on Monday.
Smith's call-up comes after Johan Larsson (upper body) picked up an injury and is in doubt for Tuesday's clash with Minnesota. If he does suit up, the 23-year-old Smith figures to slot into a bottom-six role. In his previous stint in the NHL, the Iowa native notched one goals, eight shots and one hit in four games.
