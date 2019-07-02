Smith signed a two-year, $1.4 million contract with Buffalo on Tuesday.

Smith saw action in 11 games for the Sabres last season, in which he tallied two goals, 18 shots and four hits while averaging just 10:39 of ice time. The winger figures to continue dividing time between the AHL and NHL this year, but will likely sit near the top of the shortlist of potential call-ups.

