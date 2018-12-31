Sabres' C.J. Smith: Recalled from minors
Smith was promoted from AHL Rochester on Monday.
Smith has racked up 29 points in 33 games for the Americans, so his call-up shouldn't come as a surprise. Whether the winger slots into the lineup versus the Islanders on Monday remains to be seen, but he would likely bump Remi Elie up to the press box if he does play.
