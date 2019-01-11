Sabres' C.J. Smith: Returning to AHL
Smith was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Friday.
Fresh off scoring his first career NHL goal in his last game, Smith finds himself getting the boot back down to the minors with Jack Eichel (upper body) set to make his much-anticipated return after missing the past three games. Smith meanwhile has been an offensive powerhouse with AHL Rochester this season, posting 29 points in 33 games.
