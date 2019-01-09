Sabres' C.J. Smith: Scores first career goal
Smith tallied his first NHL goal in Tuesday's victory over New Jersey.
The 24-year-old Smith played in his fourth career game, and picked up his first goal and point, which turned out to be the game-winning goal. He's playing on Buffalo's fourth line, but it's always encouraging to see a player being capable of chipping in some offense.
