Sabres' C.J. Smith: Secures two-way deal with Sabres
Smith signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $874,125 with Buffalo on Monday.
Smith registered 17 goals and 44 points in 57 games with AHL Rochester last season and was leading his team in scoring before missing some time with a lower-body injury. The University of Massachusetts Lowell alumnus should see NHL action at some point this season but might not crack the roster out of training camp.
