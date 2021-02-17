site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Sabres' C.J. Smith: Sent to AHL affiliate
RotoWire Staff
Smith was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Wednesday.
Smith has yet to appear in an NHL contest this season and will likely spend most of the campaign in the minors or on the Sabres' taxi squad.
