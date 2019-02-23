Sabres' C.J. Smith: Sent to AHL
Smith has been assigned to Rochester of the AHL.
Smith had a decent showing at the NHL level, posting a pair of goals in 11 contests. He only averaged 10:39 of ice time per game, and saw his minutes gradually decrease over the past four outings. He'll head to Rochester where he has 41 points in as many games.
