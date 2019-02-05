Sabres' C.J. Smith: Set to play on third line
Smith will play on a line with Evan Rodrigues and Sam Reinhart for Tuesday's game versus Minnesota, John Vogl of the Athletic reports.
This is a big boost to Smith's value, seeing that Reinhart is third in Sabres scoring with 45 points, and Rodrigues has been hot posting seven points in his past nine contests. Buffalo is spreading out their scoring to create a more balanced attack. Smith earned a call up after netting 41 points in as many games in Rochester of the AHL, so now he can take the next step in his development, and lock down a spot with the big club should he contribute on the scoresheet.
