Smith was qualified by the Sabres on Tuesday.

Smith, 24, is one of Buffalo's brighter prospects. Last season saw the left winger collect 58 points in 62 appearances with AHL Rochester, and as a result of his promising play in the minors, Smith should see more time at the NHL level in 2019-20. Expect both team and player to hash out a deal soon that will keep Smith in Buffalo for the foreseeable future.