Jones, alongside Daniel Laatsch, was traded to Buffalo from Pittsburgh on Monday in exchange for Ryan Johnson.

Jones is off to a productive start to the 2026-27 AHL season, and the Sabres took notice, bringing him in as a part of Monday's trade. The 29-year-old blueliner posted three assists, a plus-3 rating and five shots on net across four games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He also appeared in seven games for the Penguins in 2025-26. While he'll likely spend the majority of the new season with AHL Rochester following the trade, there's a chance he could be called upon to make some appearances at the highest level this season, given his track record of playing in 255 NHL regular-season contests across his eight-year career.