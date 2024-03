The Sabres acquired Sjalin and a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick from Florida in exchange for Kyle Okposo on Friday.

Sjalin is in his second year at the AHL level after playing parts of three seasons with Leksands IF of the SHL. He's picked up three assists in 22 games with AHL Charlotte this season. Expect the defenseman to line up with AHL Rochester for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign.