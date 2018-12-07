Hutton was given a maintenance day Thursday, but is now absent again Friday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Adding to the concerns about Hutton's availability versus Philadelphia on Saturday is the fact that the Sabres promoted Scott Wedgewood from the minors. If the 32-year-old Hutton does miss any time, Linus Ullmark figures to see the bulk of the starts in his stead.

