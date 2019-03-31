Sabres' Carter Hutton: Allows 15 goals in last three games

Hutton made 33 saves in a 5-1 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

Hutton is 2-10-2 since Feb. 1. He has allowed 15 goals in his last three games, all losses. The Sabres have been eliminated and they don't even seem to be interested in playing for pride these days. That makes Hutton a no-start option in fantasy. He won't get the support he needs to put up decent performances.