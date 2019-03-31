Sabres' Carter Hutton: Allows 15 goals in last three games
Hutton made 33 saves in a 5-1 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.
Hutton is 2-10-2 since Feb. 1. He has allowed 15 goals in his last three games, all losses. The Sabres have been eliminated and they don't even seem to be interested in playing for pride these days. That makes Hutton a no-start option in fantasy. He won't get the support he needs to put up decent performances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...