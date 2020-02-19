Sabres' Carter Hutton: Allows six in high-scoring affair

Hutton allowed six goals on 39 shots in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Ottawa.

Hutton fell victim to poor special teams play on the part of his teammates, as the Sabres allowed two shorthanded goals and three more on the power play Tuesday evening. The 34-year old is 11-10-4 record after losing to the Senators and lost for only the first time in five starts. Despite the recent run of good performances, Hutton remains a risky fantasy play most evenings.