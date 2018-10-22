Sabres' Carter Hutton: Allows two goals in win

Hutton turned aside 26-of-28 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Hutton earned his first victory since Oct. 8, bringing him to 3-4-0 on the year. He's registered a .909 save percentage in those seven starts, his worst mark since the 2014-15 season where he made just 18 appearances with the Predators. Hutton should suit up for Buffalo's next start against Montreal on Thursday.