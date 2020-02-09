Play

Sabres' Carter Hutton: Away from team

Hutton won't dress in Sunday's game against Anaheim while tending to family circumstances.

The team recalled Andrew Hammond from AHL Rochester on Sunday, signalling he and Jonas Johansson will be the net minders for Sunday's game. Expect the team to update Hutton's status as needed while away from the team, and his next chance to suit up would be Tuesday against Detroit.

