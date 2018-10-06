Sabres' Carter Hutton: Back in goal Saturday
Hutton will counter Henrik Lundqvist as the Sabres' home starter versus the Rangers on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Hutton will go right back to work after yielding three goals in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Burins on Thursday. The Sabres have an impressive assembly of skater prospects that they're featuring this early in the season -- including 2018 first overall pick Rasmus Dahlin, a defenseman -- but it will likely take some time for these rookies to get to a point of helping Hutton consistently win hockey games. At any rate, Hutton will face another rebuilding team in the Rangers in this next contest -- the Blueshirts finished last in the Metropolitan Division in 2017-18.
