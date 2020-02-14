Sabres' Carter Hutton: Back to winning ways

Hutton made 28 saves in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Columbus.

Hutton went winless in his first 13 appearances after Oct. 22, but he has gone 4-1-0 since then. While he allowed five goals on 13 shots to Colorado in just over 30 minutes in the lone loss, Hutton has allowed just eight goals over the four wins in this recent stretch. The starting job is probably still waiting for Linus Ullmark (leg) when he returns, but Hutton has a little more time to change that perception, as Ullmark's return is pegged for late February.