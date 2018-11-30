Sabres' Carter Hutton: Bad games now exception not rule
Hutton made 32 saves in a 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday night.
Hutton has been hot -- he hadn't lost since Nov. 4. So, it was inevitable that he'd cough up a bit of a hairball at some point. Consider this game an anomaly and get him right back in your net. Hutton is an emerging star.
