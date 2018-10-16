Sabres' Carter Hutton: Between pipes Tuesday

Hutton will start in the blue paint for Tuesday's road matchup with the Golden Knights, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Hutton stunk up the room in his last start, surrendering six goals against the Avalanche in his worst showing of the early going. He will attempt to get back on track Tuesday against a Vegas team that's gotten off to a slow start with just 1.67 goals per game on average so far this season.