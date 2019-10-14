Sabres' Carter Hutton: Blanks Stars in convincing fashion

Hutton turned aside all 25 shots fired his way in a 4-0 win over Dallas on Monday.

Dallas mustered just five shots in the game's opening period before peppering Hutton in the final frame, outshooting the host Sabres 12-3 in the third. The Stars simply could not solve Buffalo's netminder on this day. Coming off his first shutout of the season, Hutton has now won his first four starts of the 2019-20 season.