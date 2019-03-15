Sabres' Carter Hutton: Blitzed by Penguins in loss
Hutton was victimized to the tune of five goals on 28 shots in Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Penguins.
Hutton was perfect in the first period but allowed three goals in the middle frame before .giving up two more in the final frame. Thursday's result means four straight losses for Hutton, moving his record to 16-20-5 with a 2.88 GAA and .910 save percentage.
