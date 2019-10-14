Sabres' Carter Hutton: Blue-paint bound Monday

Hutton will protect the home cage for Monday's game against the Stars.

Although Hutton's stats aren't flashy -- he has a .908 save percentage -- he's undefeated after his first three starts of the year. He'll need to keep it up since backup Linus Ullmark has been impressive so far as well. The Stars enter this contest 1-5-1 with just 2.17 goals per game, but Hutton's win streak is in jeopardy as counterpart Ben Bishop has a 12-0-1 career record against the Sabres.