Sabres' Carter Hutton: Blue-paint bound Monday
Hutton will protect the home cage for Monday's game against the Stars.
Although Hutton's stats aren't flashy -- he has a .908 save percentage -- he's undefeated after his first three starts of the year. He'll need to keep it up since backup Linus Ullmark has been impressive so far as well. The Stars enter this contest 1-5-1 with just 2.17 goals per game, but Hutton's win streak is in jeopardy as counterpart Ben Bishop has a 12-0-1 career record against the Sabres.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.