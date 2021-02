Hutton stopped 32 of 36 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

New Jersey's final goal was scored into an empty net. Hutton had been sidelined the last five games with an upper-body injury, but Buffalo's defense did him few favors in his return, as he set new season highs in both shots faced and saves made. The 35-year-old should return to a timeshare with Linus Ullmark now that he's healthy, but Hutton's .895 save percentage should help Ullmark see the larger share of starts.