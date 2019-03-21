Sabres' Carter Hutton: Busy in loss to Leafs

Hutton stopped 42 of 45 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Toronto's final goal came into an empty net. Hutton has started five of the last seven games for the Sabres, but his 1-3-1 record, 3.32 GAA and .912 save percentage leaves the door open for Linus Ullmark to work his way back into a timeshare to close out the season.