Sabres' Carter Hutton: Can't buy W

Hutton made 28 saves in Thursday's 4-1 loss to St. Louis.

Hutton has scuffled of late -- he hasn't won since Dec. 13 (four starts). Linus Ullmark has won both of his starts in that span. Given the latter's continued excellence, we think Hutton could see a few less starts going forward.

