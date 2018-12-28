Sabres' Carter Hutton: Can't buy W
Hutton made 28 saves in Thursday's 4-1 loss to St. Louis.
Hutton has scuffled of late -- he hasn't won since Dec. 13 (four starts). Linus Ullmark has won both of his starts in that span. Given the latter's continued excellence, we think Hutton could see a few less starts going forward.
