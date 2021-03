Hutton made 16 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

New York's first two goals came on a breakaway and on a fluky bounce, but Chris Kreider's goal that made it 3-1 -- a harmless-looking shot from above the left faceoff circle -- was a backbreaker for Hutton and the Sabres. The 35-year-old is winless in his last eight starts (0-7-1) and owns an .891 save percentage for the season.