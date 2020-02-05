Sabres' Carter Hutton: Chased in loss to Avalanche

Hutton was pulled after giving up five goals on 13 shots in a 6-1 loss to Colorado on Tuesday.

The Sabres' netminder was coming off his first win since Oct. 22, but the good times would not last for Hutton. He lasted a period and a half before five goals on 13 shots forced Buffalo to make a change. For as long as Linus Ullmark remains sidelined with a leg injury, Hutton will handle starting duties. Ullmark is currently on injured reserve. The Sabres host Detroit on Thursday, in a matchup that could see AHL callup Jonas Johansson tend twine for Buffalo.