Sabres' Carter Hutton: Clobbered by Canucks
Hutton made 24 saves in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.
After a 1-0 first period, the floodgates opened at both ends of the ice, but Hutton did his best to keep the Sabres close and allow the team to come away with a point. The 33-year-old netminder remains mired in a personal slump -- he hasn't won a game since Oct. 22, going 0-5-4 over his last nine starts with a 3.99 GAA and .875 save percentage.
