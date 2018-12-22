Sabres' Carter Hutton: Commits costly turnover in loss

Hutton made 22 saves in Friday's 2-1 road loss to the Capitals.

Despite his losing skid stretching to four games, Hutton has now permitted two goals or fewer in 14 appearances with Buffalo this season. In this latest contest, he surrendered a shorthanded goal to Chandler Stephenson, and Evgeny Kuznetsov made Hutton pay for failing to control the puck from behind the net, as he picked the goalie's pocket and passed to Tom Wilson for the game-winning tally.