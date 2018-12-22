Sabres' Carter Hutton: Commits costly turnover in loss
Hutton made 22 saves in Friday's 2-1 road loss to the Capitals.
Despite his losing skid stretching to four games, Hutton has now permitted two goals or fewer in 14 appearances with Buffalo this season. In this latest contest, he surrendered a shorthanded goal to Chandler Stephenson, and Evgeny Kuznetsov made Hutton pay for failing to control the puck from behind the net, as he picked the goalie's pocket and passed to Tom Wilson for the game-winning tally.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...