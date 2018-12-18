Hutton will plug pucks as Tuesday's home starter versus the Panthers, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Hutton has a sterling 1.96 GAA and .933 save percentage through three December outings, so it's not a huge surprise to see him get rolled out for this start. In related news, primary backup Linus Ullmark is dealing with an illness, and the hope is that he won't have to step into relief duty in the upcoming contest. Hutton will do the honors of taking on a Panthers team with the worst record in the Atlantic Division at 12-13-6.