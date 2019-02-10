Sabres' Carter Hutton: Corrects course despite loss

Hutton made 26 save on 28 shots, but took the 3-1 loss against the Jets on Sunday.

Hutton and Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck dueled deep into the third period, but Blake Wheeler put the Jets ahead for good with 3:55 left in regulation. Hutton's record falls to 15-16-3 with a 2.84 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Hutton had given up four or more goals in each of his last four starts, so this is an encouraging sign, but Linus Ullmark will likely get Tuesday's assignment against the Islanders.