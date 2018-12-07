Hutton is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury and is not expected to dress for Saturday's game against the Flyers.

It doesn't sound like Hutton's issue will keep him sidelined for long, but it's safe to assume he'll be on the shelf until Tuesday's matchup with LA at a minimum. With Hutton in recovery mode, the Sabres recalled Scott Wedgewood, who will likely backup Linus Ullmark against Philadelphia on Saturday.