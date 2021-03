Head coach Don Granato said Monday that Hutton (lower body) is considered week-to-week, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Hutton suffered a lower-body injury early in last Monday's loss to the Rangers, and it appears he'll miss at least another week. The good news is that Linus Ullmark is back in action and should be able to take on a workhorse role until Hutton returns to action. Dustin Tokarski should serve as the backup.