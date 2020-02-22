Sabres' Carter Hutton: Defending cage Saturday
Hutton will start in the road crease Saturday versus the Penguins, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Hutton has started four of his last five games, but he has been far from stellar with a .906 save percentage and 2.99 GAA. The Penguins were shut out at home by Frederik Andersen on Thursday, but they've been overall strong this season, ranking sixth with 3.48 goals per home contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.