Sabres' Carter Hutton: Defending cage Saturday

Hutton will start in the road crease Saturday versus the Penguins, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Hutton has started four of his last five games, but he has been far from stellar with a .906 save percentage and 2.99 GAA. The Penguins were shut out at home by Frederik Andersen on Thursday, but they've been overall strong this season, ranking sixth with 3.48 goals per home contest.