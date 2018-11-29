Hutton will patrol the crease on the road versus the Lightning on Thursday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Hutton is continuing to roll with his eighth consecutive victory over the Sharks on Tuesday. During his strong run of form, the netminder has posted a 1.97 GAA and .936 save percentage. The Thunder Bay native trails only Marc-Andre Fleury (13) and Frederik Andersen (14) for the league lead in wins. Hutton's winning streak will face a difficult test from the second hottest offense this season in Tampa Bay (3.68 goals per game).