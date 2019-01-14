Sabres' Carter Hutton: Defending cage versus Oilers
Hutton will be in goal for Monday's road game in Edmonton.
Since winning eight straight games between Nov. 8 and Nov. 27, Hutton has gone 2-7-2 in 11 starts since. The goaltender's record has gotten progressively worse as the season has gone on and now sits at 14-13-3 through 30 games. He has a somewhat favorable matchup awaiting him Monday, taking on an Edmonton team that is 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.
