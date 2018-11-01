Sabres' Carter Hutton: Defending crease Thursday

Hutton will protect the net for Thursday's road clash with Ottawa, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Hutton posted a solid 36-save performance versus the Flames on Tuesday, but was let down by his offsenve and was unable to get the win despite allowing just two goals to find the back of the net. Despite its wealth of talent, Buffalo is logging the sixth lowest goals per game in the league (2.58).

