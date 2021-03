Hutton made 31 saves in a 3-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Hutton deserved a far better fate. He allowed just a single goal, which came on the power play in the second frame. The game was 1-0 until the last minute, when the Pens found twine twice while the tent was empty. Hutton has won once this season, way back on Jan. 18. We just can't recommend him. The Sabres fail him just about every time out.