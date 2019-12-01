Sabres' Carter Hutton: Deserves better in OT
Hutton made 41 saves, but he ended up on the losing end of a 2-1 score in overtime Saturday in Toronto.
Hutton closes out November without a win and in fact, he hasn't registered one in five weeks. His last win was Oct. 22. Hutton's performance Saturday was outstanding, but a tiny deflection in OT put him in the loss column again. Keep him on your bench until the team figures how to win with consistency again.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.