Sabres' Carter Hutton: Deserves better in OT

Hutton made 41 saves, but he ended up on the losing end of a 2-1 score in overtime Saturday in Toronto.

Hutton closes out November without a win and in fact, he hasn't registered one in five weeks. His last win was Oct. 22. Hutton's performance Saturday was outstanding, but a tiny deflection in OT put him in the loss column again. Keep him on your bench until the team figures how to win with consistency again.