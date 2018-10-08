Sabres' Carter Hutton: Dominant in second straight win
Hutton turned away 35 of 37 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.
The Sabres were out-shot 37-17, but Hutton proved to be a difference maker over counterpart Marc-Andre Fleury. The 32-year-old backstop now has a .943 save percentage and 2-1-0 record through three games on a team that's off to a solid start as it takes its next step toward a rebuild. The main question for Hutton was whether he could shoulder the burden of being a full-time starter, and the answer so far is a resounding yes.
