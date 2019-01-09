Sabres' Carter Hutton: Douses Devils for win No. 14

Hutton stopped 20 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

After coughing up a goal just 88 seconds into the game, Hutton settled down and shut the door on New Jersey the rest of the way. It's the 33-year-old first win since Dec. 13, but his 2.57 GAA and .918 save percentage are a better reflection of his level of play than his 14-12-3 record.