Sabres' Carter Hutton: Douses Devils for win No. 14
Hutton stopped 20 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Devils.
After coughing up a goal just 88 seconds into the game, Hutton settled down and shut the door on New Jersey the rest of the way. It's the 33-year-old first win since Dec. 13, but his 2.57 GAA and .918 save percentage are a better reflection of his level of play than his 14-12-3 record.
