Sabres' Carter Hutton: Downed by Avalanche
Hutton turned aside 31 shots in a 3-2 loss to Colorado on Wednesday.
Hutton was tagged with the loss after Colorado's J.T. Compher broke a 2-2 tie just past the midway part of the third period. It was only the second loss in the last seven outings (5-2-0) for the 34-year-old, who has started six of the last seven for the Sabres. Hutton fell to 12-11-4 on the year with a 3.18 GAA and an .898 save percentage.
