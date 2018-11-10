Sabres' Carter Hutton: Draws home start Saturday
Hutton will start in goal for a matinee at home against the Canucks on Saturday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Hutton reportedly will be countered by Jacob Markstrom in this one. The first-year Sabre is 5-6-1 with a 2.78 GAA and .911 save percentage over 12 games.
