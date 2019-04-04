Sabres' Carter Hutton: Draws home start
Hutton will tend the home goal for Thursday's clash against the Senators, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Hutton has been brutal his past five starts, going 0-5-0 to go along with a 4.24 GAA and .891 save percentage in that span. One of the main reasons for the struggles could be that Buffalo ranks seventh in shots against per game this season. He'll likely be busy, and takes on an offense that ranks 15th in the league in goals per game (2.98).
More News
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Loses fifth straight•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: In home goal versus Preds•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Allows 15 goals in last three games•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Stacked against Isles•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Sliced by Senators in Ottawa•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Starting in Ottawa•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...