Sabres' Carter Hutton: Draws home start

Hutton will tend the home goal for Thursday's clash against the Senators, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Hutton has been brutal his past five starts, going 0-5-0 to go along with a 4.24 GAA and .891 save percentage in that span. One of the main reasons for the struggles could be that Buffalo ranks seventh in shots against per game this season. He'll likely be busy, and takes on an offense that ranks 15th in the league in goals per game (2.98).