Sabres' Carter Hutton: Draws start in Anaheim
Hutton will patrol the blue paint in Sunday's road tilt against the Ducks, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Hutton started the year 2-1-0, allowing just six goals in his first three starts. However, in his last three, the 32-year-old journeyman has been shelled for 13 goals and a 0-3-0 record. Hutton posted much better numbers with St. Louis the last two seasons but has been a big disappointment for the Sabres so far.
