Sabres' Carter Hutton: Drops road start in New Jersey

Hutton stopped 20 of 23 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Devils.

A so-so night for Hutton who has lost his last three starts and five of his last six. The 33-year-old netminder is now 15-17-3 with a 2.84 GAA and .910 save percentage.

